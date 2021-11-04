M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.10.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

