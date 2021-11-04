M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $855,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

