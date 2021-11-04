M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 18.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MRC Global by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC opened at $8.63 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

