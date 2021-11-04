M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,675 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STMP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total value of $687,598.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $9,130,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP opened at $329.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.74. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

