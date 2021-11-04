M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRA. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Biomerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Biomerica Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

