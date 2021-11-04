Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Up 24.2% in October

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

