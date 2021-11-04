Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $839.20

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 839.20 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 839.20 ($10.96), with a volume of 1003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £575.01 million and a PE ratio of 175.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 604.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In other news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total transaction of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

