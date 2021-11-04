Millennium Management LLC Buys 379,794 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.95% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $79,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,610,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.77.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.78. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

