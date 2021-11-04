Millennium Management LLC Has $102 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $101,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 431,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after acquiring an additional 52,697 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 27.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,758,000 after buying an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Sun Communities by 184.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 129,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.42 per share, with a total value of $25,563,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $196.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

