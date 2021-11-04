Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 150.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 789,328 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $84,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,914,000 after purchasing an additional 95,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 695,228 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $81.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

