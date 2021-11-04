Mimecast Limited Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mimecast in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 50.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mimecast by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

