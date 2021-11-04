MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 1,081,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDXG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiMedx Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

