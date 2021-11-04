Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at B. Riley

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MINM. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:MINM opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Minim has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Minim will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,883.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 26,198 shares of company stock valued at $57,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Minim at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

