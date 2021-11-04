MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

MINISO Group stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 106.87.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $1,509,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in MINISO Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 164,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

