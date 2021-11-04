MintMe.com Coin Trading Down 12.6% This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.59 million and $4,126.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,091.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.49 or 0.07325878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.84 or 0.00325481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.72 or 0.00966940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00087165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.18 or 0.00422614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.00275310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00228972 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

