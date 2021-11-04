Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $120,474.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for $155.13 or 0.00252571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and approximately $120,474.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00088218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00075501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00101791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,497.57 or 0.07322423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,406.90 or 0.99975546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 155,429 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.