Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.67

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 99259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.63.
About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
