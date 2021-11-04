Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.67

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 99259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

