MiX Telematics Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

MiX Telematics has increased its dividend payment by 165.4% over the last three years. MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

NYSE MIXT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 32,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $303.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiX Telematics stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

