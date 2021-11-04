MiX Telematics Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
MiX Telematics has increased its dividend payment by 165.4% over the last three years. MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.
NYSE MIXT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 32,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $303.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
