MKM Partners Lowers Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $29.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTK. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.31. 51,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,260. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.