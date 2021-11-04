MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,062 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 817,766 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.