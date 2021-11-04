MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,803 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SunPower by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in SunPower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in SunPower by 72.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,511 shares during the period. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.06.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

