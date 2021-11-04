MML Investors Services LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,658 shares of company stock worth $3,323,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.