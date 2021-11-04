MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.