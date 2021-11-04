MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,458 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after acquiring an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $55.35 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

