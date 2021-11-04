MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

