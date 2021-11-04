Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $50.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 499.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 150.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.71. 168,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,023. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

