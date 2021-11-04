Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Moderna makes up 1.6% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA stock opened at $286.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,250 shares of company stock worth $144,858,275. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

