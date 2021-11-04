Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.15% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $578.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 62,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 26,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

