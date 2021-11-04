Modine Manufacturing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,796 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,626% compared to the average daily volume of 162 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 358,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 179,886 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 878,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 1,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,613. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $569.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

