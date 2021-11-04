Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post $96.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.10 million to $100.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $58.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $381.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $385.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $433.13 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 15.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRI traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $69.46. 1,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

