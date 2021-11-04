Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.
NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,450,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,742. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
