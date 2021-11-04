Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,450,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,742. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.