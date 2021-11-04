MONK (MONK) Reaches Market Cap of $522,067.72

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $522,067.72 and approximately $851.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MONK has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014459 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.