Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

MRCC opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $221.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monroe Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Monroe Capital worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.