Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Vijay Manthripragada Sells 9,145 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 9,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $648,471.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vijay Manthripragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Vijay Manthripragada sold 5,120 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $359,270.40.

On Thursday, October 28th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $129,146.63.

On Monday, September 27th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,901,036.34.

On Friday, September 24th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42.

NYSE MEG traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 230,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $74.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after buying an additional 66,525 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at $64,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 599,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

