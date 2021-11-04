More Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,798.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, More Coin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $138,851.83 and $1,798.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00233529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004198 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.