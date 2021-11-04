Morgan Stanley Acquires 21,463 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $90,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $43.55 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

