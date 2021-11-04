Morgan Stanley Boosts Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target to $230.00

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.33.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $193.01 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $149.96 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.70.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

