Morgan Stanley Buys 15,186 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $94,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $292.51 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.92.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

