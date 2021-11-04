Morgan Stanley Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $96.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.55.

TXRH opened at $88.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

