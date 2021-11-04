Morgan Stanley Has $91.20 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Essex Property Trust worth $91,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $335.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.43 and a 1-year high of $347.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.42.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

