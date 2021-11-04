Morgan Stanley Has $92.86 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 19.14% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $92,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter.

KRMA opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.49.

