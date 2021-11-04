Morgan Stanley Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $124.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.62.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $117.57 on Monday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $91.71 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 167.43%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.