Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,004,699 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of HSBC worth $96,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 77,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 27.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

