Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $97,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Amundi purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,882,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $31,510,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,264 shares of company stock worth $13,856,097. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

