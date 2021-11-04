Morgan Stanley Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $152.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.55.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $112.81 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 283,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 120,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 248,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

