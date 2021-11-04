Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DUFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dufry in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dufry from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Dufry alerts:

OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.