Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hologic were worth $85,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

