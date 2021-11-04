MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $11.72

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $12.17. MorphoSys shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 459 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

