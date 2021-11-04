Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 23.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mplx has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.