Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 23.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mplx has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

