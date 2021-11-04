Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,103 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $31,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after buying an additional 72,406 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

